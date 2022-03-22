Barclays Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $320.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.