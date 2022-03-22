Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.81

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €62.81 ($69.02) and traded as low as €53.48 ($58.77). Basf shares last traded at €54.02 ($59.36), with a volume of 7,779,427 shares traded.

BAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.53 ($85.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

