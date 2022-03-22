BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Up 10%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 100,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 70,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

