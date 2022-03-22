Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,205,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,916,000 after acquiring an additional 76,326 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.96. 62,748,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

