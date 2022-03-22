Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $447,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.50. 24,554,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,291,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

