Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $249.40. 468,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

