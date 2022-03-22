Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,935. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.49 and its 200-day moving average is $230.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

