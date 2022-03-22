Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
