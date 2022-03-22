Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

