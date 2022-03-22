Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,121 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,742,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 289,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 251,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,375. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

