Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Cut by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

