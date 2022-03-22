BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.71).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,731.50 ($35.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £138.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,509.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,208.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.