Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($19.59). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.27), with a volume of 304,747 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,640 ($21.59).

The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,448.19.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

