Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYLOF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

