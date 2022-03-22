Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $26.51. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 429,680 shares changing hands.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bilibili by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

