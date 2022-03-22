Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:BVS opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 110.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

