BitMax Token Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded flat against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

