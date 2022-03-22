BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

BKCC opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

