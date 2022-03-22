Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky Purchases 2,300 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BIGZ opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 342,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.