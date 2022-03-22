Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky Purchases 2,300 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BIGZ opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
