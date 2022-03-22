BNB Market Capitalization Tops $67.19 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $67.19 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $406.90 or 0.00948372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.
BNB Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.
