Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,726.46.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $24.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,161.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,335.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,361.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

