Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.44 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 46.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.44 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00297067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00036991 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.23 or 0.00741154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

