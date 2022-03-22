Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.