Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 4,046 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NEE stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

