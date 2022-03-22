Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

