Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXT opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

