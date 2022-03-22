Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $35,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

