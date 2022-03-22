Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Atrion were worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRI opened at $734.43 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

