Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

