Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $724,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

