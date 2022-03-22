Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 30,357 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $44,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

