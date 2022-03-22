Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,180 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $50,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

EL opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

