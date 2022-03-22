Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

BMY opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

