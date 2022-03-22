Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

