Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 3897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.