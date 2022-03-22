Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 3897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,866,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,826,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2,746.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 847,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 818,179 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.