Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Earnings Results

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82.
In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
