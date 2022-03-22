Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.76. 56,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

