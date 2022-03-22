Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 11,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 447,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

