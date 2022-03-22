Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €74.98 ($82.40) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €74.89 and its 200-day moving average is €78.77. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

