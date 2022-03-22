BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. BRF shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 105,760 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.