BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. BRF shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 105,760 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
