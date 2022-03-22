Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Brilliant Earth Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
BRLT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
