Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 356,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,217.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 399,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

