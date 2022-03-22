Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

