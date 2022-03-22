Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to report $148.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.97 million and the lowest is $144.83 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $72.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $596.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 296,900 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $414,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $5,368,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $335,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 1,333,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

