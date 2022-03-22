Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to report sales of $357.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 18,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 71.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.