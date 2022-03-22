Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.13. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
