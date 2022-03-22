Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.22). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,094,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

