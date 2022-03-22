Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.67. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. 42,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.