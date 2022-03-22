Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $875.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

