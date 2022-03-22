Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will report $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Waters posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $338.08 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $264.88 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

