Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Target Price at $7.63

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

AMC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 499,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,433,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,701 shares of company stock worth $17,050,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

